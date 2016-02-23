A Larned man has been charged with the Dec, 2016 death of his wife. Prosecutors charged Jacob Ohnmacht with second degree murder and multiple counts of interference with law enforcement.

An attack on a man with a disability has people in Hutchinson angry and police searching for two suspects.

Residents in Mulvane are just the latest hit by a growing number of car break-ins in the Wichita area.

The northeast Kansas town of Holton will be torn again next week as the second in a series of trials starts for a well-known local man accused of sexually assaulting several women.

A man was gunned down early Saturday in an early-morning shooting in Hutchinson.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

Google is going to stop reading your Gmail in search of opportunities to sell ads.

Google to stop reading your Gmail to help sell ads

A map from Kansas State University shows that Lone Star Ticks could live in most parts of Kansas, which is contrary to a map from the Centers for Disease Control.

A map from Kansas State University shows that Lone Star Ticks could live in most parts of Kansas, which is contrary to a map from the Centers for Disease Control. The Lone Star Tick bite has a pronounced effect on some people bitten; it causes them form a food allergy to red meat. It is not known if the allergy will last lifelong, but for Izzy Loveless, 10-years-old of Derby, the bite caused food allergy is still going after four years. "I always liked eating food that had red...

Two months ago, Ellis Sedlacek of Derby grew tired within just minutes of light physical activity.

A top Republican said the Senate is on pace to hold a key procedural vote Wednesday.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved a proposal that would enable Wichita State University and opportunity to improve health and wellness services for its students today.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed into law a measure to increase the state's funding on public schools in response to a court mandate.

Incoming University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod will earn a higher salary than outgoing chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little.

Kansas State University says it has added or renovated more than 1 million square feet of space on the Manhattan campus in the last five years.

Uses for night flights include search and rescue, aerial photography and agricultural mapping.

SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida. SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ and face some Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ and face some Gay pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. Gay pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights.

Just Kickin It: R&B group Xscape perform at BET Awards Just Kickin It: R&B group Xscape perform at BET Awards The "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce or Bruno Mars: Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year. The "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce or Bruno Mars: Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year.