  • Wins for Kansas: SoCe Life

    written by Jim Grimes Anchor

    "Think of the eight front doors that are closest to your front door," says the director of a non-profit devoted to neighborliness.

  • Drug screening policy for students in the works

    written by Bryan Ramsdale

    Students at USD 309, Nickerson-South Hutchinson could come back to school in August and be subjected to random drug testing. A draft document in the USD 309 School Board agenda notes shows a policy that would require students that sign up for school activities to also allow the school to test them for drugs and alcohol. The policy titled “Random Drug Testing of USD 309 Nickerson-South Hutchinson Students” entails which activities students sign up for that would require t...

  • Suspect arrested in Hutchinson murder case

    written by KAKE Newskake.news

    A man was gunned down early Saturday in an early-morning shooting in Hutchinson.  

  • Koch rep says bill insufficiently conservative

    written by Associated Press

    A top Republican said the Senate is on pace to hold a key procedural vote Wednesday.

  • MGN Online

    Firework vendors prepare for rush

    written by Lindi Simpson
    With the Fourth of July a little over a week away people are seeing firework tents everywhere. You can start buying fireworks in just a few days.  If you're ready to be a back yard hero, it's almost time. Tuesday is when firework sales officially kick off. A year's worth of work sits on the shelves at Wholesale Fireworks in Andover. Manager, Jacob Marietta is ready for the holiday rush.  "Basically everyone that we know and every one of our friends are out ...

  • Governor signs budget bill, despite misgivings

    written by KAKE Newskake.news

    “This budget.... unnecessarily increases government spending in several areas..." Brownback said in a statement.

  • Kansas couple meets at dog training class

    written by Associated Press

    The couple plans to get married on Nov. 4, with their pets involved.

  • FAA authorizes drone night flights at Kansas State campus

    written by Associated Press

    Uses for night flights include search and rescue, aerial photography and agricultural mapping.

  • 1 Killed, 4 hurt in Butler County crash

    written by KAKE Newskake.news

    One person is killed, another critically hurt and three more suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash in rural Butler County.  

  • First ever A.B.K.C. show in Wichita

    written by Lindi Simpson

    For the first time, Wichita plays host to a dog show unlike any other.  It's not your typical kennel club, all of the dogs in this group have something in common.  Dog handlers from all over the country who are a part of the American Bully Kennel Club or A.B.K.C spent Saturday at Century II.   Exhibitors says it's not as much about the ribbons and trophies as it is about knowledge of the breeds.  Bowser, a grand champion American Bully, part of Alex Ferraro's Do...

  • Polarizing sexual assault accusations divide NE Kansas town

    written by Associated Press

    The northeast Kansas town of Holton will be torn again next week as the second in a series of trials starts for a well-known local man accused of sexually assaulting several women.

  • Rash of car break-ins hits Mulvane

    written by KAKE Newskake.news

    Residents in Mulvane are just the latest hit by a growing number of car break-ins in the Wichita area. 

  • Firefighter injured battling Hutch house fire

    written by Nic Wahl

    Fire authorities in Hutchinson say one of their crew was hurt battling a blaze that destroyed a home last night.  

  • Wingnuts fall to Cleburne 5-3

    written by Chase Shannon
    The Wichita Wingnuts fall in Game 1 of their series with the Cleburne Railroaders 5-3 on Friday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The Railroaders were able to score four runs in the top of the first. Wingnuts reliever Garrett Gould tossed four shutout innings to keep Wichita within striking distance, but Cleburne was able to add an unearned run in the seventh to stay in front. The two will battle in Game 2 on Saturday night at 7:05.

  • New pacemaker promises to revolutionize cardiac care

    written by Greg Miller

    Two months ago, Ellis Sedlacek of Derby grew tired within just minutes of light physical activity.

  • Kansas Stars announce 2017 roster

    written by Chase Shannon
    The Kansas Stars will be back for another season at this summer's NBC World Series. Former MLB pitcher and Wichita native Nate Robertson along with fellow former big-leaguer Adam LaRoche were on hand as the team made the announcement at the Kansas Star Casino on Friday afternoon. The team will play at least three games, the first on July 29, the second on July 31 and the third on Aug. 2. The July 31st game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.  Both Robertson and Ft. Scott native L...
  • Persons of interest

    Disabled worker assaulted inside grocery store

    written by Morgan Downing

    An attack on a man with a disability has people in Hutchinson angry and police searching for two suspects.

  • Sen. Moran: Privatizing Air Traffic Control threatens general aviation

    written by Chris Frank

    Earlier this month President Donald Trump said the air traffic control system is broken and needed modernized. The president's plan call for privatizing the air traffic control system.  But Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran said Friday privatizing the system could harm the general aviation industry so vital to Wichita's economy.  

  • Larned man charged in wife's death

    written by KAKE Newskake.news

    A Larned man has been charged with the Dec, 2016 death of his wife.  Prosecutors charged Jacob Ohnmacht with second degree murder and multiple counts of interference with law enforcement.  

  • KSU data suggest Lone Star ticks common in Kansas

    written by Bryan Ramsdale

    A map from Kansas State University shows that Lone Star Ticks could live in most parts of Kansas, which is contrary to a map from the Centers for Disease Control. 

  • New Kansas law forms task force to review child welfare

    written by Associated Press

     Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed into law a measure that creates an independent task force to review the state's child welfare system.   

  • Bel Aire will not allow door-to-door sale of fireworks

    written by Lily Wu

    The Bel Aire City Council voted to not allow the door-to-door sale of fireworks on Tuesday. 

  • Cornell McNeal

    Not guilty plea entered in Fairmount Park killing

    written by KAKE Newskake.news

    A not guilty plea has been entered in the case of a Wichita woman who died after being attacked in Fairmount Park. 

  • Arrest made in Garden City cold case murder

    written by KAKE Newskake.news

    A Garden City man has been arrested for a murder that happened nearly 34 years ago. 

  • Wounded Congressman out of intensive care

    written by KAKE Newskake.news

    A person close to wounded Rep. Steve Scalise says the Louisiana Republican has been moved out of a hospital intensive care unit.  

  • KMBC

    Gov. Brownback signs bill delaying amusement park law

    written by Associated Press

     Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed a bill that will delay enforcement of part of a new law that toughens regulations for amusement park rides.  

  • Supreme Court upholds convictions in Perez case

    written by Dave Grant

    The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the murder conviction of Daniel Perez in a killing at a Valley Center area compound. 

  • Amnesty Day

    Hundreds take part in Sedgwick County traffic amnesty day

    written by Morgan Downing

    If you have a traffic warrant in Sedgwick County --- you're being offered a "get out of jail" free card. There are approximately 8,000 traffic warrants for Sedgwick County.

  • Judge fines Kobach for misleading court

    written by Associated Press

    A judge has fined Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach $1,000 for misleading the court about the contents of materials he was photographed taking into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump.   

  • Jury awards Kansas farmers $218M in Syngenta suit

    written by Associated Press

     A federal jury in Kansas has awarded nearly $218 million to farmers who sued Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its introduction of a genetically engineered corn seed variety.  

  • North Wichita convenience store robbed

    written by KAKE Newskake.news

    Wichita Police are searching for the man who robbed a convenience store early Friday.  

  • Kansas GOP event promoted with "Olathe Lives Matter!" slogan

    written by Associated Press

    A GOP leader in a largely white Kansas City suburb says the party "didn't mean anything" by promoting a picnic with the slogan "Olathe Lives Matter!" and a rainbow font.  

  • Headline Box - Col 4

KAKE-TV