-
Wins for Kansas: SoCe Life
"Think of the eight front doors that are closest to your front door," says the director of a non-profit devoted to neighborliness.
-
Drug screening policy for students in the works
Students at USD 309, Nickerson-South Hutchinson could come back to school in August and be subjected to random drug testing. A draft document in the USD 309 School Board agenda notes shows a policy that would require students that sign up for school activities to also allow the school to test them for drugs and alcohol. The policy titled “Random Drug Testing of USD 309 Nickerson-South Hutchinson Students” entails which activities students sign up for that would require t...
-
Suspect arrested in Hutchinson murder case
A man was gunned down early Saturday in an early-morning shooting in Hutchinson.
-
Koch rep says bill insufficiently conservative
A top Republican said the Senate is on pace to hold a key procedural vote Wednesday.
-
Firework vendors prepare for rush
With the Fourth of July a little over a week away people are seeing firework tents everywhere. You can start buying fireworks in just a few days. If you're ready to be a back yard hero, it's almost time. Tuesday is when firework sales officially kick off. A year's worth of work sits on the shelves at Wholesale Fireworks in Andover. Manager, Jacob Marietta is ready for the holiday rush. "Basically everyone that we know and every one of our friends are out ...
-
Governor signs budget bill, despite misgivings
“This budget.... unnecessarily increases government spending in several areas..." Brownback said in a statement.
-
Kansas couple meets at dog training class
The couple plans to get married on Nov. 4, with their pets involved.
-
FAA authorizes drone night flights at Kansas State campus
Uses for night flights include search and rescue, aerial photography and agricultural mapping.
-
1 Killed, 4 hurt in Butler County crash
One person is killed, another critically hurt and three more suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash in rural Butler County.
-
First ever A.B.K.C. show in Wichita
For the first time, Wichita plays host to a dog show unlike any other. It's not your typical kennel club, all of the dogs in this group have something in common. Dog handlers from all over the country who are a part of the American Bully Kennel Club or A.B.K.C spent Saturday at Century II. Exhibitors says it's not as much about the ribbons and trophies as it is about knowledge of the breeds. Bowser, a grand champion American Bully, part of Alex Ferraro's Do...
-
Polarizing sexual assault accusations divide NE Kansas town
The northeast Kansas town of Holton will be torn again next week as the second in a series of trials starts for a well-known local man accused of sexually assaulting several women.
-
Rash of car break-ins hits Mulvane
Residents in Mulvane are just the latest hit by a growing number of car break-ins in the Wichita area.
-
Firefighter injured battling Hutch house fire
Fire authorities in Hutchinson say one of their crew was hurt battling a blaze that destroyed a home last night.
-
Wingnuts fall to Cleburne 5-3
The Wichita Wingnuts fall in Game 1 of their series with the Cleburne Railroaders 5-3 on Friday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The Railroaders were able to score four runs in the top of the first. Wingnuts reliever Garrett Gould tossed four shutout innings to keep Wichita within striking distance, but Cleburne was able to add an unearned run in the seventh to stay in front. The two will battle in Game 2 on Saturday night at 7:05.
-
New pacemaker promises to revolutionize cardiac care
Two months ago, Ellis Sedlacek of Derby grew tired within just minutes of light physical activity.
-
Kansas Stars announce 2017 roster
The Kansas Stars will be back for another season at this summer's NBC World Series. Former MLB pitcher and Wichita native Nate Robertson along with fellow former big-leaguer Adam LaRoche were on hand as the team made the announcement at the Kansas Star Casino on Friday afternoon. The team will play at least three games, the first on July 29, the second on July 31 and the third on Aug. 2. The July 31st game will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Both Robertson and Ft. Scott native L...
-
Disabled worker assaulted inside grocery store
An attack on a man with a disability has people in Hutchinson angry and police searching for two suspects.
-
Sen. Moran: Privatizing Air Traffic Control threatens general aviation
Earlier this month President Donald Trump said the air traffic control system is broken and needed modernized. The president's plan call for privatizing the air traffic control system. But Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran said Friday privatizing the system could harm the general aviation industry so vital to Wichita's economy.
-
Larned man charged in wife's death
A Larned man has been charged with the Dec, 2016 death of his wife. Prosecutors charged Jacob Ohnmacht with second degree murder and multiple counts of interference with law enforcement.
-
KSU data suggest Lone Star ticks common in Kansas
A map from Kansas State University shows that Lone Star Ticks could live in most parts of Kansas, which is contrary to a map from the Centers for Disease Control.
-
New Kansas law forms task force to review child welfare
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed into law a measure that creates an independent task force to review the state's child welfare system.
-
Bel Aire will not allow door-to-door sale of fireworks
The Bel Aire City Council voted to not allow the door-to-door sale of fireworks on Tuesday.
-
Not guilty plea entered in Fairmount Park killing
A not guilty plea has been entered in the case of a Wichita woman who died after being attacked in Fairmount Park.
-
Arrest made in Garden City cold case murder
A Garden City man has been arrested for a murder that happened nearly 34 years ago.
-
Wounded Congressman out of intensive care
A person close to wounded Rep. Steve Scalise says the Louisiana Republican has been moved out of a hospital intensive care unit.
-
Gov. Brownback signs bill delaying amusement park law
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed a bill that will delay enforcement of part of a new law that toughens regulations for amusement park rides.
-
Supreme Court upholds convictions in Perez case
The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the murder conviction of Daniel Perez in a killing at a Valley Center area compound.
-
Hundreds take part in Sedgwick County traffic amnesty day
If you have a traffic warrant in Sedgwick County --- you're being offered a "get out of jail" free card. There are approximately 8,000 traffic warrants for Sedgwick County.
-
Judge fines Kobach for misleading court
A judge has fined Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach $1,000 for misleading the court about the contents of materials he was photographed taking into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump.
-
Jury awards Kansas farmers $218M in Syngenta suit
A federal jury in Kansas has awarded nearly $218 million to farmers who sued Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its introduction of a genetically engineered corn seed variety.
-
North Wichita convenience store robbed
Wichita Police are searching for the man who robbed a convenience store early Friday.
-
Kansas GOP event promoted with "Olathe Lives Matter!" slogan
A GOP leader in a largely white Kansas City suburb says the party "didn't mean anything" by promoting a picnic with the slogan "Olathe Lives Matter!" and a rainbow font.
CrimeMore>>
-
Suspect arrested in Hutchinson murder case
Suspect arrested in Hutchinson murder case
A man was gunned down early Saturday in an early-morning shooting in Hutchinson.
A man was gunned down early Saturday in an early-morning shooting in Hutchinson.
Polarizing sexual assault accusations divide NE Kansas town
Polarizing sexual assault accusations divide NE Kansas town
The northeast Kansas town of Holton will be torn again next week as the second in a series of trials starts for a well-known local man accused of sexually assaulting several women.
The northeast Kansas town of Holton will be torn again next week as the second in a series of trials starts for a well-known local man accused of sexually assaulting several women.
Rash of car break-ins hits Mulvane
Rash of car break-ins hits Mulvane
Residents in Mulvane are just the latest hit by a growing number of car break-ins in the Wichita area.
Residents in Mulvane are just the latest hit by a growing number of car break-ins in the Wichita area.
Disabled worker assaulted inside grocery store
Disabled worker assaulted inside grocery store
An attack on a man with a disability has people in Hutchinson angry and police searching for two suspects.
An attack on a man with a disability has people in Hutchinson angry and police searching for two suspects.
Larned man charged in wife's death
Larned man charged in wife's death
A Larned man has been charged with the Dec, 2016 death of his wife. Prosecutors charged Jacob Ohnmacht with second degree murder and multiple counts of interference with law enforcement.
A Larned man has been charged with the Dec, 2016 death of his wife. Prosecutors charged Jacob Ohnmacht with second degree murder and multiple counts of interference with law enforcement.
On Your SideMore>>
-
Koch rep says bill insufficiently conservative
Koch rep says bill insufficiently conservative
A top Republican said the Senate is on pace to hold a key procedural vote Wednesday.
A top Republican said the Senate is on pace to hold a key procedural vote Wednesday.
New pacemaker promises to revolutionize cardiac care
New pacemaker promises to revolutionize cardiac care
Two months ago, Ellis Sedlacek of Derby grew tired within just minutes of light physical activity.
Two months ago, Ellis Sedlacek of Derby grew tired within just minutes of light physical activity.
KSU data suggest Lone Star ticks common in Kansas
KSU data suggest Lone Star ticks common in Kansas
A map from Kansas State University shows that Lone Star Ticks could live in most parts of Kansas, which is contrary to a map from the Centers for Disease Control. The Lone Star Tick bite has a pronounced effect on some people bitten; it causes them form a food allergy to red meat. It is not known if the allergy will last lifelong, but for Izzy Loveless, 10-years-old of Derby, the bite caused food allergy is still going after four years. "I always liked eating food that had red...
A map from Kansas State University shows that Lone Star Ticks could live in most parts of Kansas, which is contrary to a map from the Centers for Disease Control.
Google to stop reading your Gmail to help sell ads
Google to stop reading your Gmail to help sell ads
Google is going to stop reading your Gmail in search of opportunities to sell ads.
Google is going to stop reading your Gmail in search of opportunities to sell ads.
Britax recalls infant seats due to choking hazard
Britax recalls infant seats due to choking hazard
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.
SchoolsMore>>
-
FAA authorizes drone night flights at Kansas State campus
FAA authorizes drone night flights at Kansas State campus
Uses for night flights include search and rescue, aerial photography and agricultural mapping.
Uses for night flights include search and rescue, aerial photography and agricultural mapping.
K-State touts large capital projects in last 5 years
K-State touts large capital projects in last 5 years
Kansas State University says it has added or renovated more than 1 million square feet of space on the Manhattan campus in the last five years.
Kansas State University says it has added or renovated more than 1 million square feet of space on the Manhattan campus in the last five years.
Incoming Kansas chancellor's salary more than Gray-Little's
Incoming Kansas chancellor's salary more than Gray-Little's
Incoming University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod will earn a higher salary than outgoing chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little.
Incoming University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod will earn a higher salary than outgoing chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little.
Kansas governor signs school funding bill; court review next
Kansas governor signs school funding bill; court review next
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed into law a measure to increase the state's funding on public schools in response to a court mandate.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed into law a measure to increase the state's funding on public schools in response to a court mandate.
Kansas Regents approve WSU proposal to expand student health and wellness services
Kansas Regents approve WSU proposal to expand student health and wellness services
The Kansas Board of Regents approved a proposal that would enable Wichita State University and opportunity to improve health and wellness services for its students today.
The Kansas Board of Regents approved a proposal that would enable Wichita State University and opportunity to improve health and wellness services for its students today.
NationalMore>>
-
Court says Iowa lottery rigging investigation took too long
Court says Iowa lottery rigging investigation took too longThe Iowa Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a lottery security expert charged with attempting to claim a $16.5 million Iowa jackpot that he rigged.The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a lottery security expert charged with attempting to claim a $16.5 million Iowa jackpot that he rigged.
SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base
SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air baseSpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.
Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ and face some
Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ and face someGay pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights.Gay pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights.
Just Kickin It: R&B group Xscape perform at BET Awards
Just Kickin It: R&B group Xscape perform at BET AwardsThe "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce or Bruno Mars: Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year.The "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce or Bruno Mars: Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year.
Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'
Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
PoliticsMore>>
-
Kansas GOP event promoted with "Olathe Lives Matter!" slogan
Kansas GOP event promoted with "Olathe Lives Matter!" slogan
A GOP leader in a largely white Kansas City suburb says the party "didn't mean anything" by promoting a picnic with the slogan "Olathe Lives Matter!" and a rainbow font.
A GOP leader in a largely white Kansas City suburb says the party "didn't mean anything" by promoting a picnic with the slogan "Olathe Lives Matter!" and a rainbow font.
Newspaper editor named to open House seat
Newspaper editor named to open House seat
Probst will take the District 102 seat held by the late Patsy Terrell.
Probst will take the District 102 seat held by the late Patsy Terrell.
Barnett kicks off campaign for Governor
Barnett kicks off campaign for Governor
Jim Barnett today announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor in the 2018 election.
Jim Barnett today announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor in the 2018 election.
Lawmakers: Gov. Brownback preferred a tax veto override
Lawmakers: Gov. Brownback preferred a tax veto override
Three Kansas lawmakers say Gov. Sam Brownback told a small group of legislators it would be politically better for him if they overrode his veto and repealed tax cuts rather than proposing another tax plan for him to sign.
Three Kansas lawmakers say Gov. Sam Brownback told a small group of legislators it would be politically better for him if they overrode his veto and repealed tax cuts rather than proposing another tax plan for him to sign.
Kansas tax hike hailed as fix doesn't quite balance budget
Kansas tax hike hailed as fix doesn't quite balance budget
The big income tax increase Kansas legislators enacted over Gov. Sam Brownback's veto won't balance the budget by itself, despite immediately boosting the state's credit outlook.
The big income tax increase Kansas legislators enacted over Gov. Sam Brownback's veto won't balance the budget by itself, despite immediately boosting the state's credit outlook.
OffbeatMore>>
-
Tough day for drivers ed student in Georgia
Tough day for drivers ed student in Georgia
A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.
A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.
Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row
Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row
If Disneyland is "The Happiest Place on Earth," Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen.
If Disneyland is "The Happiest Place on Earth," Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen.
Total solar eclipse to sweep width of U.S.
Total solar eclipse to sweep width of U.S.
This August, the U.S. will experience its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years.
This August, the U.S. will experience its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years.
Crash claims up in first states to legalize marijuana
An insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.
An insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.
Jackie Kennedy's childhood home up for sale
Jackie Kennedy's childhood home up for sale
The childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has been put up for sale by its current owners. Their asking price: $49.5 million.
The childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has been put up for sale by its current owners. Their asking price: $49.5 million.
Top VideoMore>>
Visit Transformers in Kansas Today
Visit Transformers in Kansas Today
Transformers will visit fans in Kansas Walmarts today, Sunday, June 25.
Transformers will visit fans in Kansas Walmarts today, Sunday, June 25.
Shooting victim's mother grieves.
Shooting victim's mother grieves.
One man is dead after reportedly being shot in the chest. His family is now grieving.
One man is dead after reportedly being shot in the chest. His family is now grieving.
Wingnuts Even Series With Cleburne
Wingnuts Even Series With Cleburne
First ever A.B.K.C in Wichita
First ever A.B.K.C in Wichita
Interview: CityArts Cupcake Challenge
Interview: CityArts Cupcake Challenge
Entries are due Friday, July 7th. It costs 25$. The event is limited to 100 people. Tickets cost 10$. Arrive early to try all the treats!
Entries are due Friday, July 7th. Professionals and amateur bakers are invited to participate. It costs $25 to enter. The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 5. It is limited to 100 people. Tickets cost $10. For more info, click here.
10 Years of Penguins at the Sedgwick County Zoo
10 Years of Penguins at the Sedgwick County Zoo
The Sedgwick County Zoo is celebrating 10 years of penguins. There will be penguin-themed activities at the zoo from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Feeding times are at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Keeper chats are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. For more on the penguins cove, click here.
The Sedgwick County Zoo is celebrating 10 years of penguins. There will be penguin-themed activities at the zoo from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Feeding times are at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Keeper chats are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. For more on the penguins cove, click here.
Wingnuts fall to Cleburne 5-3
Wingnuts fall to Cleburne 5-3
Revolutionary Pacemaker Saving Lives In Wichita
Revolutionary Pacemaker Saving Lives In Wichita
Diabled Man Attacked With Pepper Spray
Diabled Man Attacked With Pepper Spray
Sanders returns home for annual golf tournament
Sanders returns home for annual golf tournament
Kansas Stars announce 2017 roster
Kansas Stars announce 2017 roster
Lone Star Ticks Cause Dangerous Meat Allergy
Lone Star Ticks Cause Dangerous Meat Allergy
Moran Speaks On Air Traffic Privatization
Moran Speaks On Air Traffic Privatization
Door-to-door Fireworks Sales Ban
Door-to-door Fireworks Sales Ban
People line up for traffic amnesty day
People line up for traffic amnesty day
Ten Things You Need to Know for June 23, 2017
Ten Things You Need to Know for June 23, 2017
Here are Ten Things You Need to Know from GMK.
Here are Ten Things You Need to Know from GMK.
KAKEland cares with Juneteenth renovation, octupi
KAKEland cares with Juneteenth renovation, octupi
Volunteers remodeled a Wichita woman's home and prepared dolls for premature babies.
Volunteers remodeled a Wichita woman's home and prepared dolls for premature babies.
Crime Stoppers: Expensive Meds, Cherished Jewelry Stolen
Crime Stoppers: Expensive Meds, Cherished Jewelry Stolen
Amnesty Day In Sedgwick County
Amnesty Day In Sedgwick County
Old Town's New Safety Measures
Old Town's New Safety Measures
SportsMore>>
-
Wingnuts clinch series with 3-1 win over Cleburne
Wingnuts clinch series with 3-1 win over Cleburne
The Wichita Wingnuts took their home series with Cleburne Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 victory. The Railroaders struck first in the fifth inning with their lone run of the day.
The Wichita Wingnuts took their home series with Cleburne Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 victory. The Railroaders struck first in the fifth inning with their lone run of the day.
Jordan Spieth holes bunker shot to win Travelers playoff
Jordan Spieth holes bunker shot to win Travelers playoff
Jordan Spieth holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.
Jordan Spieth holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.
Osuna back on mound, finishes off Toronto's 8-2 win over KC
Osuna back on mound, finishes off Toronto's 8-2 win over KC
Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning a day after saying he was dealing with anxiety issues, and Toronto avoided a sweep by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-2 Sunday.
Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning a day after saying he was dealing with anxiety issues, and Toronto avoided a sweep by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-2 Sunday.
Opara's bicycle-kick goal highlight of Sporting KC's 2-1 win
Opara's bicycle-kick goal highlight of Sporting KC's 2-1 win
Kansas City remains first in the Western Conference.
Kansas City remains first in the Western Conference.
FC Wichita shuts out Demize NPSL
FC Wichita shuts out Demize NPSL
FC Wichita remains atop the Heartland Conference standings after a dominant performance against Demize NPSL Saturday. The first half ended scoreless, but the second half included four goals from FC.
FC Wichita remains atop the Heartland Conference standings after a dominant performance against Demize NPSL Saturday. The first half ended scoreless, but the second half included four goals from FC.
EntertainmentMore>>
-
Just Kickin It: R&B group Xscape perform at BET Awards
Just Kickin It: R&B group Xscape perform at BET AwardsThe "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce or Bruno Mars: Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year.The "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce or Bruno Mars: Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year.
The Latest: Chance the Rapper honored at BET Awards
The Latest: Chance the Rapper honored at BET AwardsThe Latest: Bruno Mars kicks off BET Awards with performance of 'Perm' and jokes directed at the audience.The Latest: Bruno Mars kicks off BET Awards with performance of 'Perm' and jokes directed at the audience.
Inmate charged in brutal jail beating of Peter Tosh's son
Inmate charged in brutal jail beating of Peter Tosh's sonAuthorities say a man accused of attacking and seriously injuring the son of the late reggae icon Peter Tosh at a New Jersey jail earlier this year is facing an aggravated assault charge.Authorities say a man accused of attacking and seriously injuring the son of the late reggae icon Peter Tosh at a New Jersey jail earlier this year is facing an aggravated assault charge.
Prince Harry once 'wanted out' of Britain's royal family
Prince Harry once 'wanted out' of Britain's royal familyPrince Harry says he once "wanted out" of Britain's royal family and that the time he spent in the army was "the best escape I've ever had".Prince Harry says he once "wanted out" of Britain's royal family and that the time he spent in the army was "the best escape I've ever had".
Lanvin fuses sartorial and street to cap Paris menswear week
Lanvin fuses sartorial and street to cap Paris menswear weekVIP guests looked on as Lucas Ossendrijver's passion for hybrid high- and low-styles found its voice on the catwalk for Lanvin at Paris Fashion Week.VIP guests looked on as Lucas Ossendrijver's passion for hybrid high- and low-styles found its voice on the catwalk for Lanvin at Paris Fashion Week.
Headline Box - Col 4
-
Full Horizontal -6
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fusce euismod ac velit nec auctor. Sed at elit sed velit fringilla ullamcorper a vel sem. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aenean fringilla nibh eu sagittis dictum. Suspendisse augue felis, lacinia at dapibus in, faucibus vitae orci. Phasellus sagittis varius ex quis volutpat. Vivamus tincidunt dui vitae tortor tempus, ut elementum quam viverra. Sed auctor sed nisi id imperdiet. Integer faucibus lectus vul...
-
Full Horizontal -5
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fusce euismod ac velit nec auctor. Sed at elit sed velit fringilla ullamcorper a vel sem. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aenean fringilla nibh eu sagittis dictum. Suspendisse augue felis, lacinia at dapibus in, faucibus vitae orci. Phasellus sagittis varius ex quis volutpat. Vivamus tincidunt dui vitae tortor tempus, ut elementum quam viverra. Sed auctor sed nisi id imperdiet. Integer faucibus lectus vul...
-
Full Horizontal -4
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fusce euismod ac velit nec auctor. Sed at elit sed velit fringilla ullamcorper a vel sem. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aenean fringilla nibh eu sagittis dictum. Suspendisse augue felis, lacinia at dapibus in, faucibus vitae orci. Phasellus sagittis varius ex quis volutpat. Vivamus tincidunt dui vitae tortor tempus, ut elementum quam viverra. Sed auctor sed nisi id imperdiet. Integer faucibus lectus vul...
-
Full Horizontal -2
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fusce euismod ac velit nec auctor. Sed at elit sed velit fringilla ullamcorper a vel sem. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aenean fringilla nibh eu sagittis dictum. Suspendisse augue felis, lacinia at dapibus in, faucibus vitae orci. Phasellus sagittis varius ex quis volutpat. Vivamus tincidunt dui vitae tortor tempus, ut elementum quam viverra. Sed auctor sed nisi id imperdiet. Integer faucibus lectus vul...
-
Full Horizontal -1
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fusce euismod ac velit nec auctor. Sed at elit sed velit fringilla ullamcorper a vel sem. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aenean fringilla nibh eu sagittis dictum. Suspendisse augue felis, lacinia at dapibus in, faucibus vitae orci. Phasellus sagittis varius ex quis volutpat. Vivamus tincidunt dui vitae tortor tempus, ut elementum quam viverra. Sed auctor sed nisi id imperdiet. Integer faucibus lectus vul...
-
Full Horizontal -3
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fusce euismod ac velit nec auctor. Sed at elit sed velit fringilla ullamcorper a vel sem. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aenean fringilla nibh eu sagittis dictum. Suspendisse augue felis, lacinia at dapibus in, faucibus vitae orci. Phasellus sagittis varius ex quis volutpat. Vivamus tincidunt dui vitae tortor tempus, ut elementum quam viverra. Sed auctor sed nisi id imperdiet. Integer faucibus lectus vul...
-
Top Story -6
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fusce euismod ac velit nec auctor. Sed at elit sed velit fringilla ullamcorper a vel sem. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aenean fringilla nibh eu sagittis dictum. Suspendisse augue felis, lacinia at dapibus in, faucibus vitae orci. Phasellus sagittis varius ex quis volutpat. Vivamus tincidunt dui vitae tortor tempus, ut elementum quam viverra. Sed auctor sed nisi id imperdiet. Integer faucibus lectus vul...
-
Top Story -4
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Fusce euismod ac velit nec auctor. Sed at elit sed velit fringilla ullamcorper a vel sem. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aenean fringilla nibh eu sagittis dictum. Suspendisse augue felis, lacinia at dapibus in, faucibus vitae orci. Phasellus sagittis varius ex quis volutpat. Vivamus tincidunt dui vitae tortor tempus, ut elementum quam viverra. Sed auctor sed nisi id imperdiet. Integer faucibus lectus vul...
-