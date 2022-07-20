Kansans cool off in the salt mines
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - In Hutchinson Kansas today, people gathered at the Salt Mines trying to beat the heat. With highs up to 107 degrees today, this might be the coolest place in Kansas.
One Strataca visitor, Angelia Steiner said, “If we were upstairs, we'd probably be either indoors or in the pool for sure…it's a little too hot.”
More than 250 people visited Strataca salt mines in Hutchinson today. Most of the crowd seemed to be going underground to avoid the uncomfortable temperatures. One Strataca first time visitor, Owen Beckley said, “When I was outside, I had my hoodie on, I was sweating. Now down here I'm nice and cool.”
Five-year-old Sophia Dieter told us that she was at the playground earlier today. She said, “It was super-duper hot and I got super-duper sweaty!” But after being in the mines for a while, she said, “My sweat went away I think!”
Johnathan Ziemer, a Strataca maintenance supervisor, told us that this happens every year. “So, we get lots of people that come down to escape the heat. It’s usually around 68 degrees year-round.”
Whether you're trying to beat the heat with your family, or simply learn more about local mining operations, the Strataca salt mines will be the place to cool off this summer.