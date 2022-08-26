News
Man charged with capital murder for February Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Justin Macormac has been charged for killing two people in a home in south Wichita back in February.
Macormac and another suspect, 21-year-old Brandon Prouse Jr, were accused in the shooting deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on February 13 at a home in the 2100 block of South Erie.
At the time, a resident of the home found the victims had been and called police. Investigators said earlier this year that the shooting was not random and believed to be drug related.
In total, Macormac has been charged with:
- 2 counts of first-degree murder.
- One count of capital murder.
- One count of aggravated robbery.
- One count of criminal possession of weapon.
- One count of criminal threat.
His bond has been set at $5,000,000.