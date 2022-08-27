6-year-old Wichita boy writes book about his adventures with Shriners after being born with 12 fingers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A boy from Wichita wrote at book at just six years old after being told by doctors he wouldn't be able to even write his name by kindergarten.
Wyatt Shield was born with thumb polydactyly with a triphalangeal component meaning he was born with 12 fingers, one extra thumb on each hand.
He had surgery when he was one year old at Shriners Children's St. Louis to remove his extra thumbs.
Wyatt decided he wanted to write a book about his time at Shriners, so he started writing "Wyatt's Big Adventure" with Shriners last August. A year later, it's now published. The book is all about his surgeries and his doctor's visits to Shriners.
"To prove that little kids could do big things and I wanted to tell other kids that it's okay to be different," Wyatt said.
As you might imagine, his parents are very proud of him.
"We're all made special and God makes us all awesome and special and we can all do great things, can't we?" said Amanda Shield, Wyatt's mom.
Amanda's dad and Wyatt's grandpa was a Shriner for almost 50 years.
"Getting to see it on the other side of the patient care is so amazing," Amanda said. "It's a family. They care for the family and it's not just a doctor's appointment.
A portion of the proceeds raised from Wyatt's book will go back to Shriners.
The book can be purchased on Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
