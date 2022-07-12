Teenager accidentally shoots self after spooked by animal
EMPORIA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 16-year-old teenager shot himself in the leg after being spooked by a "dangerous animal."
At approximately 12:45 a.m. on July 10th, Lyon County Deputies were notified by the Burlington, Kansas Police Department of an incident that happened just south of Emporia near the Neosho River. The investigation revealed that a juvenile accidentally shot himself in the leg with a small-caliber handgun. The teen was treated and released from Coffey County Hospital for minor injuries.
Further investigation found that the teen was carrying fishing gear and the gun while preparing to go fishing when he was startled by the dangerous animal. During the process of backing away, the teenager fell, causing him to discharge the firearm, which struck him in the lower left leg.
Deputy Nathan Rankin and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all individuals when carrying or using firearms to use safe practices and mindful of their surroundings.