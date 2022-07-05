News
Wichita will pay you to buy electric lawn equipment
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita’s air quality program will offer $50 rebates for residents who purchase new non-combustion lawn equipment and recycle their old combustion equipment.
"The City of Wichita’s air quality program encourages Wichita area residents to reduce harmful lawn-related emissions by using cleaner electric, battery-operated, and self-propelled lawn equipment," says Wichita's Public Works and Utilities website.
Their website features a list of eligible lawn items:
- New equipment, not used or refurbished
- Corded electric, battery-powered, or self-propelled (self-propelled applies to mowers only)
- Lawn care equipment including mowers, edgers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and leaf blowers; other landscaping/garden equipment does not qualify for rebate.
They also list several terms for the rebate including a limit of two items per household, the need to show proof of purchase and that the rebate will not exceed the purchase price of the item.
The full list of terms can be found on their website.