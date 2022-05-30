Police: Race may be a factor in Saturday night's shooting death
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department is looking into potential hate crime charges in relation the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy of Wichita.
The shooting happened near Harry and Oliver Saturday night close to the Chalet Apartment complex.
"At approximately 9:45 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located in the 4900 block of East Harry. Upon their arrival, they located Hardy outside of the residence who had been shot and was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," Wichita Police shared with KAKE News.
WPD says the investigation revealed Roger Gale and Emmanuel Hardy engaged in a verbal disturbance. During the course of the argument, Gale fired several shots at a female who was with Hardy as well as Hardy himself. Hardy was shot several times. WPD says "the disturbance stemmed from a prior argument while Gale was walking his dog."
Gale was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault stemming from the investigation into Hardy's death.
The woman who was shot at, TaTianna Lanae, says she doesn't know anything about that a prior altercation with the person responsible, but what she does know is that neither she nor Mr. Hardy were at fault.
"We came from the QuikTrip. There was a truck there that had an American flag and a rebel flag on the side of his truck. He was revving up his truck. I didn't know why they said this was about a dog. This was never about a dog. This was completely racially motivated," Lanae insisted.
Lanae says she was with Emmanuel Hardy, when their trip to the store turned deadly.
"We leave. We go. I had to get my debit card at my house. We are at my house for maybe 10-15 minutes. When we leave my house we take this route around. This suburban starts following us like tailgating my car really hard. So we pull into this parking lot and naturally, we are going to be 'what's up?...What's goin on?'. He sat f these n words and just starts shooting at us and that was it. I never seen this man a day in my life," TaTianna Lanae shared.
The racial slur leaving her to believe this was about the color of her and the victim's skin.
TaTianna says she was was shot at first and it was Mr. Hardy, the victim, who saved her life.
"Mr. Hardy told me to get out of the way and put his hands up and he was like 'no, don't shoot me,' and the guy shot at him several times," she said.
Neighbors say it all happened so fast.
"We thought it was firecrackers. It really sounded like firecrackers. It didn't sound like no gun," Barbara Brooks who lives nearby said Sunday.
But it was a gun and those shots cost Hardy his life.
"This was straight hate. This was hate. They gotta understand that. That happens here and that's what that man did. He shot Mr. Hardy down in cold blood. He did that," TaTianna Lanae shared. "He was a friend. He was a really good person. He was the type of person... he didn't have any problems with anybody. He was a sweetheart. We were straight victims period."
TaTianna says the man charged with the crimes must have touched her car. His prints were still seen on her vehicle Sunday as police worked the scene of the crimes. It was a scene she never thought she would have to be apart of.
"I was there. Mr. Hardy was there. Mr. Hardy can't speak for himself. But we know what it was," she said. "It was just a quick run to the gas station. It ended up being a fight for life and someone lost."
After hearing the first hand account of this possibly being racially motivated, we reached out to the Wichita Police Department and are told 'investigators are looking into potential hate crime charges.'
WPD says the investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney's office.