TaTianna says she was was shot at first and it was Mr. Hardy, the victim, who saved her life.



"Mr. Hardy told me to get out of the way and put his hands up and he was like 'no, don't shoot me,' and the guy shot at him several times," she said.



Neighbors say it all happened so fast.



"We thought it was firecrackers. It really sounded like firecrackers. It didn't sound like no gun," Barbara Brooks who lives nearby said Sunday.



But it was a gun and those shots cost Hardy his life.



"This was straight hate. This was hate. They gotta understand that. That happens here and that's what that man did. He shot Mr. Hardy down in cold blood. He did that," TaTianna Lanae shared. "He was a friend. He was a really good person. He was the type of person... he didn't have any problems with anybody. He was a sweetheart. We were straight victims period."



TaTianna says the man charged with the crimes must have touched her car. His prints were still seen on her vehicle Sunday as police worked the scene of the crimes. It was a scene she never thought she would have to be apart of.



"I was there. Mr. Hardy was there. Mr. Hardy can't speak for himself. But we know what it was," she said. "It was just a quick run to the gas station. It ended up being a fight for life and someone lost."



After hearing the first hand account of this possibly being racially motivated, we reached out to the Wichita Police Department and are told 'investigators are looking into potential hate crime charges.'



WPD says the investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney's office.