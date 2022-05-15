Local Girl Scout troop's new community garden hopes to chip away at food insecurity
According to a Kansas Appleseed report, Sedgwick County has a 14.6% Food Insecurity Rate and nearly 75,000 residents in the county are food insecure. A local Girl Scout troop is helping fight those statistics.
It's hard enough for many in Wichita to find fresh food options and produce after their local Save-A-Lot closed several months ago.
Girl Scout Troop 40561 worked hard on Sunday afternoon, saying it's hoping their community garden and gesture of good will make a big difference.
"(We're planting the garden) So we can help people who don't have food and who are old and can't walk or make it to their cars," Girl Scout Calysey Walker said.
"I hope that it can help them provide food for their families or just for them, even," added Girl Scout Madison White.
The garden is 20 foot x 30 foot now, but there is plenty of room for it to grow at the corner of 17th Street and Minneapolis Street in East Wichita.
"Some people don't have fresh fruit and they can walk here and get some fresh fruit," Chayanna Walker, another Scout said Sunday as she worked on her planting. "We are dong a community garden for anybody. We just hope nobody ruins it."
"If they want to plant plants or visit the elderly, we go with them and we help lead them," Troop Leader Crystal Walker said Sunday.
She added that the girls understand the struggles some residents are faced with and they are eager to help the best they can.
"Our troop started out by planting some fruit trees to have access to fruit at the council for other Girls Scouts. The girls realized quickly there are areas like this where it's at least 4 or 5 miles before there is a store. It's a food desert. People don't have access to fresh produce here. So the girls thought, 'How can we make a difference? What can we do?'" she added.
"Community gardens are hugely impactful in that area. That is part of the food desert, the 44 square miles of food desert we know is in Wichita and access to fresh produce is pretty difficult," Councilman Brandon Johnson who oversees the District One, where the community garden was planted said Sunday.
Councilman Johnson says he would like to see community gardens in all neighborhoods within the food desert.
First steps of getting started in that area of East Wichita were taken Sunday, with 150 plants ready to grow.
Just like the space, some plants were donated, while others, the troop helped fundraised for.
"The troop gets 60 cents on each box of cookies that we sell. In addition to all the badges and things we have to earn throughout the year, we were able to allocate a portion to go to this project," Walker added.
She hopes this will spark big dreams in these young girls.
"If they see that they can get out here and they can actually do this, then things will be way more achievable. Graduating high school is not that big of a deal, I've been building community gardens!" she said.
"It just goes to show young people are leaders today. It doesn't matter how old they are. They are making an impact. It lets me know our future is bright. We've got young people that care and are doing something to address the issues," Councilman Johnson added.
Walker says if this garden could feed even just five families, it's worth the work they have done. The troop is hoping to have some of the freshly planted items on resident's tables by the end of June, but some crops make take a little longer than others.
"Everything here is free. We hope that people don't come take it and sell it. We are just hopeful to bring a little bit of fresh produce," Walker said.
If you would like to donate wood or pallets to make garden beds, seeds, seedlings, funds or fencing, email Troop Leader Crystal Walker at [email protected]