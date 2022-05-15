"Our troop started out by planting some fruit trees to have access to fruit at the council for other Girls Scouts. The girls realized quickly there are areas like this where it's at least 4 or 5 miles before there is a store. It's a food desert. People don't have access to fresh produce here. So the girls thought, 'How can we make a difference? What can we do?'" she added.



"Community gardens are hugely impactful in that area. That is part of the food desert, the 44 square miles of food desert we know is in Wichita and access to fresh produce is pretty difficult," Councilman Brandon Johnson who oversees the District One, where the community garden was planted said Sunday.