Police: Juveniles added paint to Kansas college's water cooler at baseball game
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in central Kansas say two juveniles deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by Kansas Wesleyan University's baseball program over the weekend.
A release from the Lindsborg Police Department said the two boys added line paint, which is used on fields, to the water cooler. No one associated with Kansas Wesleyan or its opponent, Bethany College, tampered with the water, police said.
"This incident generated wide-reaching media interest after initial comments on social media claimed that a college baseball program deliberately contaminated an opponent’s water cooler," the release said. "Allegations were made that the foreign substance found in the water of KWU’s cooler was paint
thinner."
A photo on Twitter shows what one Kansas Wesleyan University baseball player discovered in the team’s water cooler on Sunday, though the substance was not paint thinner as the tweet claimed.
Lindsborg police said the department conducted over 60 interviews so far and collected multiple pieces of evidence. Police did not say whether the juveniles would be cited or charged. The investigation is ongoing.
Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany are 22 miles apart in central Kansas and are longtime rivals in athletics.