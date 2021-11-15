Wichita police find autistic boy's stolen dirt bike
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department said some of its community policing officers located and recovered an autistic boy's stolen dirt bike.
The bike was one of several items taken in a burglary in the 4400 block of South Seneca. The department said the boy, Boston Horn, was supposed to compete in the last round of the Kansas Motocross Championship Series ion Sunday but couldn't because his bike was gone.
"Boston has Autism and doesn't like loud noises," the department said. "However, for him, being free on a dirt bike track and racing is where he feels safe."
Through investigation and interviews, Patrol East Community Policing officers found Boston's dirt bike, and his family invited the officers to watch him compete.
"Please help us congratulate Boston and all his hard work!! Great Job Buddy!!"
Wichita police also arrested a suspect, the post said.