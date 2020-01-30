Family, friends grant dying man's wish to see horse one final time

Family, friends grant dying man's wish to see horse one final timePosted: Updated:
US bars foreigners coming from China for now over virus fear
Wichita police to conduct DUI saturation patrol on Super Bowl Sunday
The Wichita Police Department is conducting a DUI saturation patrol from 10 p.m. Sunday through 2 a.m. Monday.
No witnesses will be called in President Trump's impeachment trial
The Senate just voted down a motion to compel witnesses and documents at the impeachment trial.
Blake Bell's family arrives in Miami for the Super Bowl
Mark and Sherry Bell were on cloud nine after watching their son Blake and the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship, sending them to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.
Wichita man played video games after hurting twin who died, documents say
Court documents say a Wichita man charged in the death of his 2-month-old son told authorities he squeezed the baby's head and repeatedly told him to shut up.
KU students want day off, vomit bags after Super Bowl
University of Kansas students are urging administrators to call off classes on the day after the Super Bowl and to provide vomit bags on campus if they don't.
Weston Schartz taking over Kapaun football team
Veteran Wichita high school football coach Weston Schartz has been selected as the head coach at Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
The glitz of Super Bowl heads to a blue-collar part of Miami
Rashad Fenton used to work at Hard Rock Stadium. He’ll work there again Sunday, in a very different capacity than his last job. Fenton is a rookie cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, with a most unusual story.
Blake Bell's family arrives in Miami for the Super Bowl
Mark and Sherry Bell were on cloud nine after watching their son Blake and the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship, sending them to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.
Teen battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets
For Will Walker, 14, nothing has been normal the last couple of weeks. Even something as simple as a school pep rally can take a weird twist. When KC Wolf shows up, you know it's the real deal.
Most Popular Stories
Kansas pizza delivery driver killed protecting co-workers during armed robbery
There are now bullet holes in the front window of the Pizza Hut at 43rd and Rainbow Boulevard. They help tell part of the story about what happened inside: an armed robbery foiled by a 25-year-old delivery driver who fought back and lost his life.
Volunteers hit the streets to count Wichita's homeless population
Just how bad is homelessness in Wichita? That's what a group of volunteers spent the last 24 hours trying to find out.
This runaway 13-year-old Wichita boy has been missing for months
A flyer posted on the Kansas Missing & Unsolved Facebook page says Adam Ray Schwartz went missing on October 8, 2019. The Wichita Police Department confirmed he's still listed as an active runaway.
Here are ridiculously cute photos of NICU babies showing off their Chiefs spirit
Babies in the NICU at the University of Kansas Health System got into some team spirit with specially made tiny costumes.
Vandals break in, damage Sedgwick County Zoo
Three people were arrested Monday night after causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at Sedgwick County Zoo.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas woman with Alzheimer's
Missing Gardner woman found safe following Silver Alert.
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
The death toll has risen to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation.
Thieves steal sections of Habitat for Humanity house
We’ve all heard of home invasions and robberies, but have you ever heard of a home itself being stolen? That’s exactly what happened at a construction site in Wichita.
Vandals cause thousands of dollar in damage at Sedgwick County Zoo
Three people were arrested Monday night after causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at Sedgwick County Zoo.
Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing announce new 737 Max production agreement
Spirit AeroSystems Inc. announced Thursday that it has reached a new 737 Max production rate agreement with The Boeing Co.
