Family, friends grant dying man's wish to see horse one final time

Kevin Adkins wanted to see his horse, Vic, one more time before he died.

"They've been partners for all these years," said family friend and an owner of D & J Ranch Jennifer Wadley.

His friends at the ranch, along with his daughter, made the wish a reality, adding it's a reunion they will always remember.

The 55-year-old Kansas cowboy died on Tuesday after fighting cancer for three years.

For nearly two decades, Adkins spent every day with his 27-year-old horse, Vic.

"It could be pouring rain, it could be snowing, it could hotter than heck, he was always here," said Wadley.

Once cancer kept Adkins in the hospital, he was not able to see his horse for several weeks.

Before Adkins died on Tuesday, family and friends made his final wish a reality. Wadley captured the reunion on camera.

"It was truly a love story between a man and his horse," said Wadley as she held back tears, ""It was just an unbelievable friendship."

Friends at the D & J Ranch said they will miss his smile and wave. "He would be out here everyday, and he would always look for you so no matter where you were he was looking for you so he could wave and smile," said family friend Megan Hoover-Wadley.

Vic will be an honorary pallbearer at Adkins' funeral held Feb. 15 at the Prairie Trail Cowboy Church in Haysville. A Kevin B. Adkins Cowboy Relief Fund has been set up in Adkins' honor.

Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 416 in Valley Center, KS 67147. Checks can be made out to Delaney Adkins. The funds will help other families in the cowboy community.