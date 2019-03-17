Couple picks up pieces after car rams into their living roomPosted: Updated:
Loved ones of woman killed by husband advocate for 'Kristin's Law'
Amanda Smith is on a mission. She's taken her cause all the way to the state capitol.
Man dies, woman hurt after crashing into semi on Kansas highway
A man was killed and a woman suffered serious injuries when their car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in southeast Kansas.
Troopers identify Kansas man killed in head-on crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Aaron Shelton was heading west when his Chevy Impala went left of the center line and hit the eastbound truck.
Interest growing as City Council prepares vote on land deal
Wichita City Council has moved its meeting to Tuesday evening at 6 p.m., rather than it’s regularly scheduled time of 9 a.m.
Kansas governor talks about her new office
When she took office, Governor Laura Kelly promised more transparency in state government. Since then she's made several changes in various departments to make more information available to the public.
Kansas high school teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations
Authorities arrested Elizabeth Wilczek at around 7 a.m. Monday and booked her into the Ford County jail.
Police: Man was trying to steal copper from light poles at Towne West
Wichita police have arrested a 43-year-old man who was allegedly stealing copper from light poles at Towne West Square.
Couple picks up pieces after car rams into their living room
"Next thing I know there's just a loud crash, something hit my head. I knew I was pinned in by something," Zechariah Ellis said, describing the night police say a man running from officers crashed his car into their living room.
Body found wrapped in blanket on roadside believed to be abducted 2-year-old
Authorities believe a child’s body found wrapped in a blanket on the side of a road in Minnesota is that of a 2-year-old girl who was abducted on Monday after her father allegedly shot and killed her mother.
Special education teacher faces allegations of allowing a fight club in his classroom
A California special education teacher is facing multiple charges for allegedly creating and refereeing a "fight club" inside his classroom, according to a statement released by the Cloverdale Police Department.
