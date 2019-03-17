Couple picks up pieces after car rams into their living room

A picture Zechariah Ellis took of the car sitting in his living room on Thursday night, March 14, 2019.

By the bottom of the handrail lays the windshield of Zechariah Ellis' motorcycle on Sunday, March 17, 2019, ripped apart in the accident. The car also tore chunks out of the concrete stairs leading up to their front door.

The gasoline and oil still puddling around other debris on the Ellis living room floor on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Tiffany and Zechariah Ellis contemplate the mess left in their living room on Sunday, March 17, 2019, three days after a car crashed through the front door. Among their losses, a glass coffee table inherited from Zehcariah's grandmother.

Three days after a car crashed into their South Wichita living room, Tiffany and Zechariah Ellis are left with a mess that includes gasoline and oil still soaking into their floor on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

"Next thing I know there's just a loud crash, something hit my head. I knew I was pinned in by something," Zechariah Ellis said, describing the night police say a man running from officers crashed his car into their living room.

In some places, sheets of plywood are all that's holding the Ellis home together three days after the accident.

Tiffany and Zechariah Ellis were still settling into their new home when the car crashed through their front door.

"That was actually under the vehicle," Zechariah says, pointing to one end of the twisted remains of the door. "That's where the front bumper was. And I was laying under here," he adds, pointing at the other end.

He was laying on the couch watching TV when it happened.

"I had no idea what was going on," he said. "I kept yelling that I was pinned, trying to let her know that I was at least still breathing and doing OK."

His wife was in the backroom when she heard the crash.

"(I) ran into the room and I have a car staring at me with its headlights on," Tiffany said. "(I) started pulling the door off of him. like, he was wedged in there."

The Ellis' daughter was asleep in the back bedroom.

Three days later, the enormity of what happened is still sinking in.

"I still have moments where I think about it and I cringe," Tiffany said, looking at her husband. "It's difficult cause I could have lost him."

They say the car came through a fence some twenty feet away, separating the property from a nearby trailer park, and headed straight for their home - crashing through Zechariah's motorcycle, taking chunks out of the concrete steps, and breaking down the front door.

"There's the shelf we just bought," Tiffany says pointing to some bits of black painted wood. "Literally just got this, set it up."

They can't live here right now. They have no power and their living room is still covered in oil and gasoline from the accident.

"We need the front wall rebuilt and the floor's pretty much going to have to be replaced before we can move back in," Zechariah said.

The family is living in a hotel at the moment. But they don't know how long they can afford to stay there. They say they'd just moved into the home a couple weeks ago and that depleted their savings. They had renters insurance, but say they won't find out until Monday how much it will cover.

"It's just picking up the pieces right now and trying to find a place to stay until we can get through this," Tiffany said.