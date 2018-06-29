Sedgwick County releases 911 calls from Emily Glass and Jonathan Hernandez

Nearly 6 months after Lucas Hernandez was reported missing by his father's girlfriend, Emily glass, the public is just now hearing her frantic 911 call.

Dispatcher: 911, what's the location of your emergency?

Glass: My son. My son's gone. He's not in the (unclear). He wasn't in his (unclear).

Glass can be heard shouting that Lucas is gone. She tells dispatchers she woke from a nap and he wasn't in his room.

Dispatcher: Did he walk off?

Glass: No, I don't know. I just woke up. I just woke up. (Crying) I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.

The dispatcher continues to keep Glass on the line until officers arrive.

Dispatcher: OK, OK. Stay on the line with me. I've got some more questions, OK? What is your son's name?

Glass: It's Lucas.

Dispatcher: Lucas?

Glass: Lucas.

After spending several months in jail for child endangerment, glass lead a private investigator to the body of Lucas.

Two weeks later, Lucas’ father, Jonathan Hernandez, calls 9-1-1 to report finding glass dead inside their home.

Dispatcher: Tell me exactly what happened.

Hernandez: It's the first time I'd been home in like 3 weeks. My fiancé has been staying here.

Hernandez goes on to tell dispatch he tried to call glass to tell her he was coming over and she did not answer.

Hernandez: So, I came home and it's so bad. It's so bad.

Hernandez says when he got to the house, he found Glass with his rifle at her feet. The details too graphic to report.

Dispatch: So, did she kill herself?

Hernandez: Yes, I think so.

Glass's death left many unanswered questions as to what really happened to Lucas Hernandez.

