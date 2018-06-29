Sedgwick County releases 911 calls from Emily Glass and Jonathan Hernandez

Sedgwick County releases 911 calls from Emily Glass and Jonathan HernandezPosted: Updated:
-
Wichita community gathers to remember Lucas Hernandez
Wichita community gathers to remember Lucas Hernandez
Members of the Wichita community gathered Saturday to pay their last respects to Lucas Hernandez at a memorial service.
Members of the Wichita community gathered Saturday to pay their last respects to Lucas Hernandez at a memorial service.
Ex-Kansas teacher gets probation in student sex case
Ex-Kansas teacher gets probation in student sex case
Todd Burd was ordered Friday to serve 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation. He was also required to register as a sex offender.
Todd Burd was ordered Friday to serve 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation. He was also required to register as a sex offender.
Man killed in southwest Wichita apartment shooting
Man killed in southwest Wichita apartment shooting
Wichita Police Sgt. Matt Lang said the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m. in the 800 block of W. 26th Street South – at Kingsborough Apartments – southeast of Pawnee and Seneca.
Wichita Police Sgt. Matt Lang said the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m. in the 800 block of W. 26th Street South – at Kingsborough Apartments – southeast of Pawnee and Seneca.
Man dies in shooting outside Wichita nightclub
Man dies in shooting outside Wichita nightclub
Wichita police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of S. Water around 2 a.m.
Wichita police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of S. Water around 2 a.m.
Nearly 6 months after Lucas Hernandez was reported missing by his father's girlfriend, Emily glass, the public is just now hearing her frantic 911 call.
Nearly 6 months after Lucas Hernandez was reported missing by his father's girlfriend, Emily glass, the public is just now hearing her frantic 911 call.
-
Kansas head coach Bill Self announced Friday that Lagerald Vick will return for his senior season. On April 6, Vick announced he would forego his senior season to play professionally.
Kansas head coach Bill Self announced Friday that Lagerald Vick will return for his senior season. On April 6, Vick announced he would forego his senior season to play professionally.
The Kansas Jayhawks announced their 2018-19 non-conference schedule on Friday and it should once again be one of the toughest in the nation.
The Kansas Jayhawks announced their 2018-19 non-conference schedule on Friday and it should once again be one of the toughest in the nation.
Georgia Tech's Joey Bart is the 2018 Johnny Bench Award winner, given each year from the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission to the top catcher in Division 1 baseball.
Georgia Tech's Joey Bart is the 2018 Johnny Bench Award winner, given each year from the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission to the top catcher in Division 1 baseball.
Former Shocker sharp shooter Conner Frankamp helped out at his high school coach Gary Squires's camp on Thursday afternoon.
Former Shocker sharp shooter Conner Frankamp helped out at his high school coach Gary Squires's camp on Thursday afternoon.
Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall made his verbal commitment to play football at Iowa State on Twitter on Thursday night.
Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall made his verbal commitment to play football at Iowa State on Twitter on Thursday night.
