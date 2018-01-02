2 workers die after being trapped at Wichita grain elevator

The bodies of two grain elevator workers have been recovered after the men became trapped in a bin on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded at around 2:20 p.m. after receiving reports of two workers trapped at Gavilon Grain at 5755 South Hoover Road. The county announced the bodies were recovered about 5 p.m.

It was not clear how the two got into the bin and what caused them to become trapped under 20-25 feet of grain.

The two workers have not been identified.

About 30 to 35 rescue personnel from Wichita and Sedgwick County assisted, and many had to be switched out due to the cold.

The scene is where an explosion at the DeBruce grain elevator in June of 1998 killed seven people.

Gavilon Grain released the following statement:

An unfortunate accident occurred this afternoon at the Gavilon Grain facility in Wichita, Kan., that resulted in the fatality of two workers. Immediate family members have been notified. The company’s thoughts and prayers are with the workers’ families and loved ones. Our immediate concern is on caring for the families of the workers, conducting our internal investigation, and cooperating with the appropriate authorities in their investigation of

the incident.

