2 workers die after being trapped at Wichita grain elevator

2 workers die after being trapped at Wichita grain elevatorPosted: Updated:
Man arrested in Wichita 'swatting' case waives extradition
Tyler Barriss appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday and acknowledged he is the person wanted in Kansas.
Puppies stolen from 2 Wichita pet stores
The search is on for two people who stole puppies from a Wichita pet store.
Hospital gives gift of life to Wichita woman on kidney transplant list
A genetic condition meant McCormack would need to be on dialysis. But, on Dec. 24, she and her husband of 25 years got a call that a kidney was available.
$1 million Holiday Raffle ticket sold in SC Kansas
Winning numbers in the Kansas Lottery’s ninth annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle were drawn today, and one ticket is a guaranteed $1,000,000 winner.
Kansas firefighter dies after suffering injuries in fall
The Wamego Fire Department says John Randle died Tuesday.
Hutchinson HS football, track coach steps down
Hutchinson High School is searching for a new head football and track coach.
No. 18 Texas Tech never trails in win over No. 10 KU
Kennan Allen scored 15 points, Norense Odiase and Justin Gray had 12 apiece, and No. 18 Texas Tech never trailed in beating No. 10 Kansas 85-73 on Tuesday night for the Red Raiders' first win at Allen Fieldhouse in 18 tries.
Shocker women's hoops falls at Houston
Houston’s pressure defense forced 25 Wichita State turnovers to help the Cougars pick up a 73-55 win Tuesday night in H&PE Arena. Wichita State (5-11, 0-2) is still looking for its first win in the American Athletic Conference.
AP Source: Kansas State's Bill Snyder returning next season
A person familiar with his decision says Bill Snyder will return for his 27th season with Kansas State, ending weeks of speculation about the future of the 78-year-old coach.
Chiefs make roster moves ahead of playoff game vs Titans
The Chiefs put wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas and running back Akeem Hunt on injured reserve and added wide receiver Marcus Kemp and running back C.J. Spiller to the roster on Tuesday.
Burglar caught on camera stealing from Wichita home
A homeowner says a burglar was caught on camera stealing from her south Wichita home on Tuesday.
Wichita police ask for help finding missing mother, 1-year-old boy
Police say 23-year-old Samantha Riggs became upset and walked away from her family home at around 10 a.m. on New Year's Eve. She had her 1-year-old son, Matthew Riggs, with her.
Wichita officer on leave after 9-year-old hurt in shooting incident
The Wichita Police Department says one of its officers is on administrative leave after a 9-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting incident on Saturday.
Shoe sale leads to pistol whipping, shooting in Wichita
Investigators spent the first day of the new year looking for clues after a 19-year-old man was shot in front of his Wichita home.
Police: 4-year-old girl dies after father crashes in street race
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.
