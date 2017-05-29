Tigers rally to beat Royals 10-7

Tigers rally to beat Royals 10-7Posted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Wichita police on lookout for shooting suspect
A standoff-like situation in south Wichita was brought on by information coming into the Wichita Police Department of a possible shooting suspect inside a home.
-
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
-
Wichita Police investigate hotel, restaurant robberies
Two robberies have kept Wichita Police busy this weekend.
-
Top Nebraska prospect commits to Wichita State
The Shockers added more height to their roster Sunday afternoon. Isaiah poor bear chandler, a 6'9" center from Omaha Central High School in Omaha, Nebraska announced via Twitter that he will become a Shocker this season.
-
Motorcyclist killed in Harvey County crash
Two people in a pickup were unhurt.
-
Area bike track is a Win For Kansas
Keeping up Emery Park BMX in Haysville is a full-time job, yet it's a non-profit mission.
-
Dodge City teen killed, another hurt in crash
A teenager is dead after a single car rollover west of Jetmore in Hodgeman County. It just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the Horse Thief Reservoir.
-
Hutchinson inmate sentenced for attacking guard
A Hutchinson prison inmate who was eligible for release in July will instead spend more time in prison after attacking a guard at the jail.
-
Elevators scrambling as Kansas wheat harvest nears
Grain elevators across Kansas are feverishly working to move last year's grain out to make room for the new winter wheat crop as another harvest nears.
-
Wichita car dealer accused of deception, ordered to pay thousands
An agreement between Cars Unlimited LLC and the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division calls for the dealer to pay a customer $4,482.
-