Minor gets first win since 2014 as Royals beat Twins 6-4

Minor gets first win since 2014 as Royals beat Twins 6-4Posted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
Lounge owner recovering after being shot
One person is seriously hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning in northeast Wichita. Now, police are searching for suspects.
2 teens hurt in north Wichita shooting
Two men have been rushed to a hospital after a shooting incident Saturday night in north Wichita.
Road closed as police investigate serious crash in NE Wichita
An investigation is underway after several people are hurt in an accident early Sunday morning in northeast Wichita.
Man, woman dead in potential murder-suicide
Police are investigating after a man and woman are found dead in what they are calling a possible murder-suicide in northeast Wichita.
Toddler dies after being shocked at carnival in west Wichita
A Wesley Medical Center spokesperson said Pressley Bartonek died after being shocked at the carnival on Friday.
Family Spokesperson: Arterburn making 'incredible' progress
A spokesperson for the family of injured Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn says the officer is making "incredible" progress during his recovery less than four months after being hit by a fleeing suspect in a car.
Sign honoring fallen marine a reality
Captain Chris Norgren was killed during a military mission bringing disaster relief to a remote region of the world hit by disaster and will now be remembered by a sign along I-235. It was in May of 2015 that Captain Norgren, a marine, was flying a helicopter over Nepal after a devastating earthquake with seven other crew members. The helicopter had a failure and crashed into what was called rugged terrain in a dense forest. All eight people onboard died. Norgren’s mother, Ter...
Wellington pharmacy burglary caught on camera
Police in Wellington are hoping security video can help catch a crook who broke into a local pharmacy Friday and stole prescription meds.
Kansas City police investigate 4 similar homicides on trail
Kansas City police say they are investigating whether four homicides along a popular hiking and biking trail are related. Police said Friday no evidence has linked the deaths of four white men along the Indian Creek Trail system since last August.
Police arrested man for May 13 shooting at NE Wichita IHOP
Wichita police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left another man shot multiple times last weekend at a northeast Wichita restaurant.
