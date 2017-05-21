Minor gets first win since 2014 as Royals beat Twins 6-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Mike Minor won for the first time since 2014 and Brandon Moss hit two of Kansas City's four home runs, leading the Royals over the Minnesota Twins 6-4 Sunday in a doubleheader opener.

Minor (1-1) relieved Jake Junis with a 5-2 lead in the fifth, two outs and two on. The 29-year-old left-hander walked Max Kepler, then retired Kennys Vargas on a popout. Minor retired the side in order in the sixth.

He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his pitching shoulder in May 13, 2015, and did not appear in the major leagues in 2015 and 2016. Minor, who signed a $7.25 million, two-year contract with the Royals in February 2016, got his first major league victory since Aug. 28, 2014, for Atlanta at the New York Mets, and his first win as a reliever

