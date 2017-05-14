Moustakas has HR, 4 RBIs, Royals finish sweep of Orioles

Moustakas has HR, 4 RBIs, Royals finish sweep of OriolesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Car stolen from Wichita detail shop
A fancy car goes missing after a trip to a Wichita detail shop. Local car guy, Tyler Hoover, has a collection of cars he calls the "hoopty fleet", he says most of his cars are fully insured, but says the one the thief made off with is not.
-
Illegal u-turn, drunk driving suspected in fatal crash
An illegal u-turn, a driver exiting a vehicle and possible drunk driving could all be culprits in a fatal crash along the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday morning.
-
Sheriff: Augusta man's body found along roadside, possibly moved from hit & run crash
Two newspaper carriers' discovery of a man's body along a rural stretch of road in Butler County has prompted an investigation into a possible hit and run involving multiple locations.
-
WPD investigates possible shocking of toddler
Wichita police are investigating after a child is found unresponsive at a carnival near Towne West mall Friday evening.
-
Man critically hurt in shooting at NE Wichita pancake house
At least one person is seriously hurt in a shooting in northeast Wichita early Saturday morning.
-
2 hurt, 1 jailed after residential stabbing in S Wichita
A man and woman are recovering, and another woman is in jail after a domestic incident resulted in a stabbing early Saturday morning in south Wichita.
-
Danica Patrick takes wild ride in fiery wreck at Kansas
Danica Patrick's frustrating season continued Saturday night when Joey Logano turned into her entering the first turn and sent the No. 10 car headfirst into the wall at Kansas Speedway.
-
Kansas deputy ordered to stand trial on child sex charges
A fired eastern Kansas sheriff's deputy has been ordered to stand trial on sexual misconduct charges involving a teenager.
-
2 arrested in 144 pound cocaine bust at Kansas airport
51-year-old Patrick Williams, and a passenger, 26-year-old Ricardo Lopez, have been charged with distribution of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and other charges.
-
Seizure of Kansas student newspapers shone light on dispute
A federal mediator is expected to wade next month into the fray between administrators at Hutchinson Community College and student journalists that recently culminated with the seizure of newspapers and cancellation of media classes.
-